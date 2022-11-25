Photo: “Vegan” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  11.25.2022

Last month, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

The Michigan-born rapper recently announced on Instagram he’ll be dropping new songs every week. As promised, he returned yesterday (Nov. 24) with “Vegan” as his latest visual offering. In the accompanying LewisYouNasty-shot clip, DDG heads to the desert for a relaxing getaway as he delivers his bars:

“You don’t want beef, you n***as is vegan (Shh)/ Don’t talk when I’m speakin’/ I wanna crash out, just give me a reason/ Just took a Perc’, I think that I’m peakin’/ I wanna get up (Huh), I wanna get high/ She ask for the truth, I tell her a lie/ She says she like girls, and she said that she bi/ Then, let’s have a threesome, let’s f**kin’ get high…”

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You, DDG dropped 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The project was led by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” featuring Yachty. Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s new music video for “Vegan” down below.

