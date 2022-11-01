Last month, DDG released his brand new album, It’s Not Me It’s You. The 16-track body of work boasted appearances from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade added on four additional songs and new collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

Yesterday (Oct. 31), the Pontiac-bred emcee shared the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Remember Me.” The new clip is directed by Nick Mays and tells a story about DDG’s cheating lover. On the song, he unloads all of the hurt through his lyrics:

“I see you ridin’ with your other mans, huh, I might hit the mall and blow a hundred bands/ F**k it then, spendin’ all this money feel like therapy, I cannot live without you and it’s scarin’ me/ Yeah, I keep on checking my phone, I’m hopin’ that you will message me”

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The project was led by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty. Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

In related news, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper stopped by “The Breakfast Club” earlier this week. During the conversation, he opened up about sometimes “missing the struggle.” “When you get to this point in life, it’s more work than enjoyment,” he said. “When you’re growing up, it’s more genuine in a way. I enjoy my blessings, and I’m happy to be where I’m at in life, but you know?”

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Remember Me” music video down below.