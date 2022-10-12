At the top of this month, DDG released his brand new album, It’s Not Me It’s You. The 16-track body of work boasted appearance from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Last week, the Pontiac-bred emcee swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade added on four additional songs and new collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

Today (Oct. 12), the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper keeps his momentum going with a brand new music video for “Bulletproof Maybach,” the Offset-assisted cut from It’s Not Me It’s You (Deluxe). The freshly released visual is directed by Ronnie Lewis and follows the duo as they spend a day hanging out in New York City. On the track, Offset handles the opening verse:

Forges on the Lambo, we got cameras on the mantle, backseat of the Phantom, this the mob just like Sopranos/ Hot just like a candle, we had opps and I bought ammo, we got glocks and you get popped, life a gamble/ Bulletproof Maybach, chopper on the seat, chopper like Ajax cleaning up the streets/ If you smoke, get your payback and keep it in the streets, hundred thousand needs, Virgil on the feet

DDG’s last body of work was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The project was led by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty. Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Bulletproof Maybach” music video featuring Offset down below.