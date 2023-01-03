Back in November, DDG promised his fans that he would be dropping off weekly tracks until the end of the year. Keeping his word, he has since released “Gimmie My Flowers (Freestyle),” “Maybach Curtains,” “Forbes List,” “Vegan” and “In Love With A Mermaid,” the last of which is dedicated to his girlfriend, Halle Bailey.

This past Sunday (Jan. 1), he continued his streak with “HANDS UP!,” an explosive new track that arrived with a Ronnie Lewis-directed visual. On the song, he lays some bars down about his lifestyle:

“I sleep with my pistol, I don’t lay without it (I can’t), every 30 days, a 100K deposit (A hunnid)/ And they wonder why I didn’t stay in college (Drop out), even if you switch on me, I’m stayin’ solid (Switch, switch), real n***a ’til I motherf**kin’ die (Damn)/ Death be comin’ normal, I don’t f**kin’ cry”

The Pontiac-bred rapper’s last full-length LP was last year’s It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, DDG can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “HANDS UP!” music video below.