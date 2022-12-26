Back in October, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

The Michigan-bred rapper promised his fans last month that he will be dropping off weekly releases until the end of the year. Keeping his word, he has since let loose tracks like “Maybach Curtains,” “Forbes List,” “Vegan” and “In Love With A Mermaid,” the last of which is dedicated to his girlfriend, Halle Bailey. Over the weekend, he continued his streak with “Gimmie My Flowers (Freestyle),” his last drop of the year. In the accompanying new clip, DDG heads to a liquor store and delivers his flow as he picks out a few drinks for the night:

“Аtе аnоthеr ѕhrооm, І fееl lіkе Маrіо аnd Luіgі, thіѕ b**сh ѕwеаr thаt ѕhе gоn’ lеаvе mе but І tоld hеr іt’ѕ nоt еаѕу/ Lіѕtеnіng tо 50 Сеnt, Guссі Маnе аnd Јееzу, І wаѕ іntеrеѕtеd іn ѕеlling but І nеvеr hаvе nо rеаѕоn/ RІР mу brоthеr, І wіѕh уоu соuld ѕее mе bаllіng”

In a recent interview, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee delved into how he’s ready to make music his priority but will never take his success as a YouTuber for granted. “It don’t bother me no more,” he said about the “YouTube rapper” label. “It’s something that I definitely wanted to shake. Other than that, I got a lot of support my whole career. I went on tour and got to see people reciting my words and that’s a great feeling,” he revealed.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Gimmie My Flowers (Freestyle)” down below.