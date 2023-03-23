Later this year, NLE Choppa is set to release his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is also the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019. So far, he has provided multiple previews like “Champions” and “23.” Today (March 24), the Memphis rapper builds on his momentum with “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” which boasts an assist from hip hop veteran Lil Wayne. On the track, NLE Choppa channels his inner Weezy energy by referencing the infamous “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” hook:

“Don’t be worried ’bout what we be doin’, what we doin’? Makin’ money/ What they doin’? Hatin’ on us, if they want it, take it from it/ What them other n**gas doin’? I don’t know ’cause I don’t stalk ’em/ Mind my business, on my mama, f**k a n**ga” how I’m comin’/ Big booty b**ch, made her back her a** up (Back her a** up), shots out the switch, made him bag his man up”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the NLE Choppa expressed his respect for Lil Wayne during their “Ain’t Gonna Answer” music video shoot by gifting the “A Milli” rapper with a token of his gratitude. On set, he gave the New Orleans legend a signed custom skateboard to show his appreciation for the collaboration.

NLE Choppa’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

