Recently, NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne shot a music video for their upcoming collaboration “Ain’t Gonna Answer.” On Wednesday (Feb. 15), a post surfaced on Young Money’s Instagram account that revealed a dope exchange between the two artists during filming. In the short clip, Choppa can be heard showing love to the New Orleans legend before gifting him a bouquet of roses and a signed custom skateboard.

“First and foremost, I feel like accolades never define the artist. But me personally, I feel like you supposed to have way more accolades at your weight,” Choppa expressed to his idol. “I think it was a few days ago, you won an award. I just want to present my own accolade physically, giving you flowers and a note to let you know how much you inspire me.”

In response, Wayne thanked him for the beautiful gesture while sharing how little such an act takes place, even for a veteran like himself.

“I appreciate that,” the “A Milli” rapper remarked. “This is my life right here. For real, for real. Whatever cameras, if y’all watching — be like this guy, man. Be like this guy. He’s a good guy, man. For real. I do this a lot. I’m on video sets a lot [with] new artists, old artists. This doesn’t happen. This doesn’t happen. He’s a great guy.”

In a separate IG post, fans can read the note that Choppa attached to the floral arrangement, which further made clear how important Lil Wayne is. “Growing up, I had three favorites — Kobe, 2Pac, and the one and only Dwayne Carter! I pray this is just the beginning to a big brother, lil’ brother relationship,” the heartfelt message read.

Check out additional photos and footage from the aforementioned video shoot below. “Ain’t Gonna Answer” is slated to arrive Feb. 24.