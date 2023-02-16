Photo: Victoria Sirakova/Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Recently, NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne shot a music video for their upcoming collaboration “Ain’t Gonna Answer.” On Wednesday (Feb. 15), a post surfaced on Young Money’s Instagram account that revealed a dope exchange between the two artists during filming. In the short clip, Choppa can be heard showing love to the New Orleans legend before gifting him a bouquet of roses and a signed custom skateboard.

“First and foremost, I feel like accolades never define the artist. But me personally, I feel like you supposed to have way more accolades at your weight,” Choppa expressed to his idol. “I think it was a few days ago, you won an award. I just want to present my own accolade physically, giving you flowers and a note to let you know how much you inspire me.”

In response, Wayne thanked him for the beautiful gesture while sharing how little such an act takes place, even for a veteran like himself.

“I appreciate that,” the “A Milli” rapper remarked. “This is my life right here. For real, for real. Whatever cameras, if y’all watching — be like this guy, man. Be like this guy. He’s a good guy, man. For real. I do this a lot. I’m on video sets a lot [with] new artists, old artists. This doesn’t happen. This doesn’t happen. He’s a great guy.”

In a separate IG post, fans can read the note that Choppa attached to the floral arrangement, which further made clear how important Lil Wayne is. “Growing up, I had three favorites — Kobe, 2Pac, and the one and only Dwayne Carter! I pray this is just the beginning to a big brother, lil’ brother relationship,” the heartfelt message read.

Check out additional photos and footage from the aforementioned video shoot below. “Ain’t Gonna Answer” is slated to arrive Feb. 24.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Wayne
NLE Choppa
Rap

