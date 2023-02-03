As previously reported by REVOLT, last weekend, NLE Choppa returned to his hometown of Memphis to pay his respects to Tyre Nichols. The slain father died last month after being severely beaten by a group of police officers during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

While in the city, Choppa led a peaceful gathering where he welcomed skateboarders to come out and shed a positive light on Nichols’ legacy. The victim of police brutality enjoyed skateboarding and often filmed videos of himself doing tricks around the area in his spare time. “Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive,” Choppa tweeted last week. He added, “I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that. So, I came up with a hashtag, #SkateForTyre. I came up with a location where I want everyone in Memphis that want to be a part to meet me at for a peaceful march, a peaceful walk, and a peaceful skate through the streets.”

Choppa urged supporters to come out for a good cause: “If you have a skateboard, bring it; roller skates, bring it; even Heelys, bring it. I just want to skate for Tyre and respect him and know that that’s how he would’ve wanted everybody to act. So yeah, meet me [at] 4687 Cottonwood Road.” On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the “Do It Again” rapper sat down with TMZ to expand on his “Skate for Tyre” plans. During the interview, the 20-year-old artist revealed he kept the skateboard he used during the protest and even skated for days after the gathering ended. “It’s a hobby I picked up and every time I skate, I’ma remember bro and always put on for him,” Choppa shared.

He showed his appreciation for Nichols, adding that “even though he passed away in a negative manner,” the young father sent out a “positive ripple effect throughout the city.” Choppa continued, “I wanna start a charity, a foundation around ‘Skate for Tyre,’ and not only do I wanna give the proceeds to Tyre and his family, I wanna give it to his son.” Before wrapping up the discussion, the “Capo” hitmaker revealed he didn’t agree with the body camera footage being “broadcasted at 6 p.m. like it was a show time fight night” program and that the decision to do so brought discomfort to his soul.