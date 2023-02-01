Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Today (Feb. 1), Tyre Nichols is being laid to rest. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old father was tragically beaten by police officers during a traffic stop while on his way home. He was returning from photographing the sunset at a local park when he was attacked so savagely that he died from his injuries days later.

His homegoing service is being held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee and began at 1 p.m. local time. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, the congregation’s pastor, spoke before supporters for around five minutes as they chose to remember the young man’s life rather than his brutal demise. “Our faith gives us the confidence that as we stand, if God is for us, who can be against us? So today, as we celebrate Tyre’s life and comfort this family, we serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been canceled and will not be renewed for another season. We have come, and we shall overcome in the struggle for justice for our brother Tyre Nichols,” Turner shared.

Along with Nichols’ loved ones, members of the late George Floyd’s family as well as Rev. Al Sharpton were in attendance. According to local news station Fox 13, Sharpton is set to give Nichols’ eulogy and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the victim’s family, will hold a “Call to Justice.” The funeral service was originally scheduled for earlier today but was pushed back to 1 p.m. due to weather conditions. It was previously stated that Vice President Kamala Harris would also attend to pay her respects to the young man whose life ended far too soon. “The Vice President expressed her deep condolences and offered the family support as they continue to navigate this challenging time,” a White House official shared earlier this week.

At least seven Memphis police officers were involved in Nichols’ death. Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were charged with his murder. All five have since been fired from the department and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Feb. 17 for arraignment.

See related post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” announcement has the BeyHive in a frenzy

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Officers in Tyre Nichols case faced past disciplinary problems

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Tom Brady officially announces his retirement: "For good this time"

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Black double amputee fatally shot by California police

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé announces 2023 "Renaissance World Tour"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Lil Keed's mother announces new single and posthumous album from her late son

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Fisk docuseries to highlight first HBCU gymnastics team to compete at NCAA event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, passes away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice
Tyre Nichols

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Travis Scott and Smith Entertainment Group team up for epic NBA All-Star Weekend events

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” announcement has the BeyHive in a frenzy

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat stands firm on decision to shave head: "Get this s**t off of me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Key Glock officially announces "Glockoma Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.01.2023

Officers in Tyre Nichols case faced past disciplinary problems

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Tom Brady officially announces his retirement: "For good this time"

By Kevin Keise
  /  02.01.2023

Black double amputee fatally shot by California police

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

Beyoncé announces 2023 "Renaissance World Tour"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Lil Keed's mother announces new single and posthumous album from her late son

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Fisk docuseries to highlight first HBCU gymnastics team to compete at NCAA event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, passes away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More