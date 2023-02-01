Today (Feb. 1), Tyre Nichols is being laid to rest. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old father was tragically beaten by police officers during a traffic stop while on his way home. He was returning from photographing the sunset at a local park when he was attacked so savagely that he died from his injuries days later.

His homegoing service is being held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee and began at 1 p.m. local time. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, the congregation’s pastor, spoke before supporters for around five minutes as they chose to remember the young man’s life rather than his brutal demise. “Our faith gives us the confidence that as we stand, if God is for us, who can be against us? So today, as we celebrate Tyre’s life and comfort this family, we serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been canceled and will not be renewed for another season. We have come, and we shall overcome in the struggle for justice for our brother Tyre Nichols,” Turner shared.

@VP Kamala Harris joins the parents of Tyre Nichols here at the funeral in Memphis. #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/SjQMAAdXnx — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 1, 2023

Along with Nichols’ loved ones, members of the late George Floyd’s family as well as Rev. Al Sharpton were in attendance. According to local news station Fox 13, Sharpton is set to give Nichols’ eulogy and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the victim’s family, will hold a “Call to Justice.” The funeral service was originally scheduled for earlier today but was pushed back to 1 p.m. due to weather conditions. It was previously stated that Vice President Kamala Harris would also attend to pay her respects to the young man whose life ended far too soon. “The Vice President expressed her deep condolences and offered the family support as they continue to navigate this challenging time,” a White House official shared earlier this week.

At least seven Memphis police officers were involved in Nichols’ death. Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were charged with his murder. All five have since been fired from the department and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Feb. 17 for arraignment.

