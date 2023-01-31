More details continue to emerge in the ongoing case of Tyre Nichols’ death. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old Black man was brutally beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He succumbed to his injuries days later.

Initially, five Black officers were thought to be the only participants. Those men have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Yesterday (Jan. 30), a sixth person, who is white, was named and relieved of his duties. The Memphis Police Department released a statement saying, “Officer Preston Hemphill and other officers’ actions and inactions have been and continue to be part of an investigation since its inception” on Jan. 8. Later yesterday evening, authorities announced a seventh person, but did not provide their name.

According to NBC News, the department also did not share what, if any, charges would be filed against the person. However, the agency did note that more details would soon follow. “We expect the next phase of personnel actions in the coming days,” the Memphis Police Department revealed. Hemphill’s lawyer, Lee Gerald, confirmed his client was present during the Jan. 7 attack but claimed he was only there for a small portion of the time compared to the five previously identified cops. Gerald insisted his client was not present when Nichols was beaten. “Hemphill’s actions and involvement has been under investigation as he participated in the initial traffic stop and the use of a TASER,” the department’s statement added.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith are the five who were already identified. They will appear before a judge on Feb. 17 for arraignment. “The other five officers’ names were announced when they were charged departmentally, then subsequently charged criminally. Officer Hemphill has not received departmental or criminal charges. As we have advised, the investigation is ongoing. Officer Hemphill’s name came out after it was heard in the video from the Tyre Nichols scene that was released Friday evening (Jan. 27). We are simply confirming that he is relieved of duty,” the agency shared.