Photo: Scott Olson/ Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols, 29, was savagely attacked by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. The unarmed, young father who was complying with their commands died days later from injuries sustained during the attack.

Today (Jan. 30), a sixth officer has been identified in what has been referred to as a “public lynching.” According to AP News, Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, has been relieved of his duties. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph revealed, “Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.” It has not been shared what role Hemphill played in Nichols’ death, but the spokesperson noted other details could not be disclosed until the internal review was complete. Footage recorded by the officers’ body cameras showed Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, all Black, beating Nichols.

The five were fired on Jan. 20 and subsequently charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They have since bonded out but will appear before a judge on Feb. 17 for arraignment. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis released the gut-wrenching footage on Jan. 25, adding, “These officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” Attorney Antonio Romanucci is representing the family and after viewing the video, said, “It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating of this young boy for three minutes.”

Since Nichols’ unprovoked and untimely death, many have condemned the former officers’ actions. “Public trust is the foundation of public safety, and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken,” President Joe Biden shared. The victim was an avid skateboarder, simply returning home from taking pictures of the sunset at a nearby park when he was viciously pepper-sprayed and beaten by those meant to protect and serve. He leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

