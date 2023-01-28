NLE Choppa is leading a peaceful gathering today (Jan. 28) in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The Memphis rapper tweeted that he wanted to bring light to the dark and sorrowful times as the world grapples with the reality of another Black man passing away after an encounter with police.

“Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation into a positive,” said the “Walk Em Down” artist in the video he tweeted. He continued, “I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that. So, I came up with a hashtag, #SkateForTyre. I came up with a location where I want everyone in Memphis that want to be a part to meet me at for a peaceful march, a peaceful walk, and a peaceful skate through the streets.”

He added that wheels of all kinds are welcome. “If you have a skateboard, bring it; roller skates, bring it; even Heelys, bring it. I just want to skate for Tyre and respect to him and know that that’s how he would’ve wanted everybody to act. So yeah, meet me [at] 4687 Cottonwood Road.” The gathering kicked off at 2 p.m. An end time was not shared.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 29-year-old was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols suffered critical injuries and died three days later at St. Francis Hospital.

Although the world learned his name after the tragedy, to family and friends, Nichols is remembered as a joyful and lovable father whose life was senselessly cut short. His mother, RowVaughn Wells, told the Associated Press that he was “d**n near perfect.” He had a love for sunsets, photography and skateboarding. He was returning to his parents’ home from capturing photos of the sunset when his encounter with five Memphis officers unfolded.

View NLE Choppa’s video below.