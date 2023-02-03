Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Reportedly, NLE Choppa is said to be working on an official sequel to 2019’s Cottonwood, a 10-song EP that has since earned a gold certification. Following last month’s “23,” today (Feb. 3) sees the Memphis star delivering a new single titled “Champions,” a booming cut that exudes positive energy and inspiration within its subject matter:

“My view from the top of the moon, I can see the whole world sittin’ in my hand, amazing view, we finna break the rules, and we gon’ make ’em too, I can’t fall or slip, I got it standin’ tall, that’s what a leader do, follow me, I’m leadin’ you, ay, we… champions, ay, we gon’ ball never fall, champions, champions, we champions, ay, we gon’ ball never fall, I put my head up…”

In an Instagram post that shows him providing clothes to those need, Choppa further explains the meaning behind the track:

“My definition of a champion is anyone who has faced adversity and still [hasn’t] let it define who they are on the inside,” he said. “You’d think the homeless would be full of things that isn’t divine, but instead, every homeless person I meet are more grateful [than] people with everything they dreamed of. That tells me that a champion is NOTHING exoteric, it’s actually ESOTERIC.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, NLE Choppa hosted a gathering in his hometown on Saturday (Jan. 28) in honor of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old who was beaten senselessly by former members of the Memphis Police Department. Nichols succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized three days later, and five of those involved were subsequently hit with second-degree murder charges. In a video shared to social media, the “Camelot” rapper led a crowd down a residential street with a skateboard in hand. Press play on “Champions” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
New Music
NLE Choppa
Rap
Singles

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
Drink Champs

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

“As Black men, we’re supposed to protect our women. I feel like I failed in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
View More