Later this year, NLE Choppa is set to release his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is also the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019. Today (Jan. 20), the Memphis-raised artist dropped off the first preview from the forthcoming body of work, a brand new single titled “23.” On the song, he spits some bars over a Tay Keith beat about how he plans to spend 2023:

“I just want my nut, I did that, b**ch get up off of me/ Presidential Chop, p**sy n***a, ain’t no offing me/ You a p**sy n***a with some discharge, we call ‘em cottage cheese/ Sent a hit off of discord 2023/ New year, new me, it’s 2023, 2023, I dub the 20 piece/ The old s**t ain’t going forward, this a new me/ You might have known me last year, but you don’t know me/ One life to live, no bulls**t, no deal, on sight for real”

The accompanying music video takes place in a barbershop and opens up with a scene of Choppa cutting off his signature locs, an action he previously spoke about on Instagram. “Death to what no longer serves you, death to old cycles, death to old/bad habits, death to friendships/relationships, death to the simplest thing like my hair,” he wrote.

The “Little Miss” rapper’s last body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “23” single down below.