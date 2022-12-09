Photo: “I Like” cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  12.09.2022

Today (Dec. 9), NLE Choppa drops off his brand new “I Like” single, a braggadocious offering that shows the rapper knows exactly what he wants in life. The track is a follow-up to his other 2022 releases, like last month’s “Ice Spice” and also the slow-paced “Little Miss.” On the new song, the Memphis emcee delivers a catchy flow that includes all of his favorite things:

“I like cars, they go vroom, vroom, I like b**ches, they go, f**k up that b**ch, got throw that a**/ I like money, they go ching, ching, I like diamonds, they go bling, bling/ My trap phone goin’ (Bing, bing), I like guns, they go (faw, faw)/ I like opps, they go pow pow, we mark the opp, you say haha/ I like cars, they go vroom, vroom, I like b**ches, they go, f**k up that b**ch, got throw that a**, ayy, new money, band it up, inside the trap back”

Back in January, Choppa liberated the 16-song body of work Me vs. Me, complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals for his fans to enjoy for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up for 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Choppa delved deep and opened up about what he has been going through this past year. “I was at my lowest,” he said. “To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that’s when you the most dangerous, because if you don’t care about yourself, you don’t care about s**t around you.”

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new single “I Like” down below.

 

