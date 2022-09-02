Photo: “Little Miss” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.02.2022

Currently, NLE Choppa is out taking over stages on his European tour, but is still finding the time to drop some new music in the meantime. Last month, he shared “In The UK,” and today (Sept. 2), he returns with “Little Miss.” The new single sees Choppa rapping about a certain type of woman that is going through some things that she doesn’t want to share with the world:

Little miss got it all figured out, little miss going through whatever/ Little miss don’t need nobody else, little miss got her own change/ Little miss I don’t need a man, little miss at my breaking point, under that Bacarrat, under that new Chanel/ A little make up a girl going through hell, I know that she hurt

I know that trauma abuse you, don’t forget your worth/ Promise you more than what you’re used to, hear me out boo/ I’ll put you first, yeah I’ll put you first/ F**k them other n**gas, they ain’t what you need

Back in January, Choppa liberated the 16-song body of work Me vs. Me, complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals for his fans to enjoy for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up for 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Choppa delved deep and opened up about what he has been going through this past year. “I was at my lowest,” he said. “To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that’s when you the most dangerous, because if you don’t care about yourself, you don’t care about shit around you.”

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new single “Little Miss” down below.

 

 

