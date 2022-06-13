A few months ago, NLE Choppa unveiled his latest body of work Me Vs. Me, which contains 16 songs and additional appearances from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he delivered some notable loose cuts, including “The Gender Reveal Song,” “Yak Flow,” “Sleazy Flow Freestyle,” and “Slut Me Out.”

Over the weekend, Choppa returned to share “Apart From Me,” a brand new single that sees the Tennessee star tap into his melodic side. The accompanying video is directed by NLE Choppa, shot by frequent collaborator Ben Marc, and features serene scenes of Choppa enjoying a beautiful day at the beach with his lady as he sings his lovestruck lyrics:

Let’s go somewhere that only we can go, I’ll make you feel somethin’ only I can do/ Slow stroke and back and forth while I’m on top of you, I know you feel my absence while I’m apart from you/ Let’s go somewhere that only we can go (Only we can go) I’ll make you feel somethin’ only I can do (Only I can do)/

Slow strokin’ back and forth while I’m on top of you (Top of you)/ I know you feel my absence while I’m apart from you, private beach, you and me, so discreet, your soul, aqui/ Honestly, intuitively, no second guessin’ if you the one for me/ Nobody match your physique

Since the Memphis talent dropped off the aforementioned Me vs. Me project, he has released visuals for his fans to enjoy for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up for 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new music video “Apart From You” down below.