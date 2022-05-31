Currently, Moneybagg Yo is preparing to take over the streets with a new album for fans to enjoy. To get the world ready, earlier this month saw him unveiling a new single titled “Rocky Road.” The track features Kodak Black and is centered around topics like loyalty, surviving in the midst of struggle, and staying focused on the money.

He then returned over the weekend to share his latest single, “See Wat I’m Sayin.” Swiftly afterwards, Moneybagg circled back to deliver the official accompanying visual as well. Shot by frequent collaborator Ben Marc, the new clip sees Moneybagg Yo in his element, complete with a private jet in the background as he delivers his smooth flow:

See what I’m sayin’? (Sayin’) I’ma make ’em see what I’m sayin’/ First they want smoke (Ooh), now they just playin’, n***a real hoes, you know what I’m sayin’? (That what I’m sayin’) See what I’m sayin’? (Sayin’)/

I’ma make ’em see what I’m sayin’ tryna fuck me soon as I land (Uh), turn her out, she rep’ my bread (Go)/ Four bitches can fit in the Phantom/ I be with Baby when I’m in Atlanta, since I got money, they callin’ me handsome/

It’s been a little over a year since Moneybagg Yo liberated his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 songs and contributions from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg‘s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 110,000 first-week album equivalent units. A Gangsta’s Pain also earned the Memphis star a Platinum plaque. Since then he has dropped off loose singles like “Switches & Dracs” featuring Lil Durk and EST Gee.

Be sure to press play on Moneybagg Yo’s brand new music video for his “See Wat I’m Sayin” single down below.