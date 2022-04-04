NLE Choppa recently dropped off his latest project Me vs. Me at the top of 2022, and now he has already made his swift return with separate offerings like “The Gender Reveal Song” and now, “Yak Flow.” The newly unveiled track arrived paired with a Jolo-shot visual that sees Choppa living his best life surrounded by luxury cars, money, and women as he lets off his rapid-fire flow:

Everybody forgot about me and the work I put in, I ain’t get the credit that I supposed to get on my end/ Old timing sitting in, but I’ma mind my business, the hottest youngin’ since YB, the hottest out my city/ I’m writing this song with no beat, I’m doing poetry, my letter to the streets, I feel that they owe a G

Aye, all them hits I gave, I put it in they face until they get enough of me, I’m underrated and most hated, I feel most neglected/ Staying patient and complacent, that’s my hardest lesson/ I got to face it, they two-faced an they faked expressions/ One minute they love me they hate me they be second guessing

The aforementioned Me vs Me project included 16 tracks and additional features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from Me vs. Me like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.” Since then, the Memphis talent dropped off visuals from Me vs. Me for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me followed 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta, which saw features from Mulatto, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Chief Keef.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new music video for “Yak Flow” down below.