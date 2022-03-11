By Jon Powell
  /  03.11.2022

Earlier this month, it was revealed that NLE Choppa and model Marissa Da’Nae’s unborn son, Seven Da’Shun Potts, had tragically passed away. The couple posted a vlog explaining what they’d learned about the child’s health prior to his unfortunate transition:

“They said he was probably sick in the womb, determining by his weight it could probably mean he was sick but his heart rate was constant he had a normal heartbeat but his weight wasn’t what it was supposed to be.”

Today (Mar. 11), Choppa decided to release a new single titled “The Gender Reveal Song,” which — in addition to serving as a tribute to Seven — also celebrates incoming life for other couples:

Love her or love him, every decision is made for them, God should be the only one you put above them, when you hold them in your hand, I swear you can’t un-love them…”

Taking to social media, Choppa further explained his decision to release the SethInTheKitchen-produced number:

“I always wanted to make a song significant to gender reveals because I feel that’s one of the most special parts of a pregnancy. The curiosity of not knowing if it’s a girl or a boy but trusting that god will give what’s needed is beautiful. The first gender reveal I was a part of ever was one to remember god blessed me with a baby boy but a few months later decided to turn him into a angel to watch over me and my partner with is understandable, respectful, and a beautiful hurt. Sooo I decided to release this song today for all the couples out there who have a gender reveal coming up or planning one in the future. May god bless y’all’s journey and I pray every queen has a divine delivery love you all and thank you.”

With that, you can press play on “The Gender Reveal Song” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
NLE Choppa
Singles

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More