Last month, NLE Choppa dropped off his latest project Me vs. Me, which sees 16 tracks and additional features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Yesterday (Feb. 7), the Memphis talent dropped off a new visual from said project for “Lick Me Baby,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that’s definitely meant for bedroom activity:

“Lick me, fuck me, touch me, suck me, slut me, no more lovey-dovey, just want cutty, addicted to pussy, I am a druggie, dark skin, sweet on the inside, my nutty buddy, suck on my Glock like you suck my cock, that shit there turned me on, she gеt freakier when she see my flash on my camera phone, climb on this dick, know it’s a long journey, but it’s yo’ throne, then jump up and down on it until yo’ Megan knees blown…”

Courtesy of Jerry Morka and No More Heroes, the accompanying visual for “Lick Me Baby” sees Choppa as a warped version of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, complete with a mansion and several scantily-clad women moving about while completing various tasks. There’s also some hot and heavy sex tape parodies and more humorous moments throughout the roughly three-minute long clip.

During his promotional run for Me vs. Me, NLE Choppa paid a visit to REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” where, among other topics, he was more than candid about his battles with mental health:

“I was at a point in my life where I was extremely depressed and my anxiety was at its highest — internally, I was in my lows … I had my wants. I just didn’t have my needs. It was an oath I made with God before I blew up … put me in this space of negativity to where I could change it to make a positive and make an impact in a good way.”

Press play on “Lick Me Baby” below.