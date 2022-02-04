Last Friday (Jan. 26), NLE Choppa officially released his new Me Vs. Me mixtape in full. The project is equipped with 16 records and includes some dope features from Young Thug, Polo G, and G Herbo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from Me vs. Me like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.” Today (Feb. 4), he presents his latest visual from the project. The freshly released “Trap Phone” video sees him hanging out with his crew as his lyrics play over the rapid clips and dope edits:

Check my pockets, what I made today (What I made today) used to be schemin’ on a lick just to cop the brand new J’s (Cop brand new J’s)/ Yeah, and I can’t lie, you know I paved the way (Paved the way) left plenty n***as up in the door, that was ridin’ my wave (They was ridin’ my wave)/ Yeah, ayy, trap phone ringin’ (Ringin’) choker chain blingin’ (Blingin’)/

In addition to fan favorites such as “Jumpin” featuring Polo G, the project kicks off with the sixth installment of his now-legendary “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 6.” Elsewhere, he leans into a slimy and slick melody on “Push It” featuring Young Thug, while “Chicago To Memphis” featuring G Herbo unites two distinct regions.

Over the summer, NLE shared the introspective “Letter to My Daughter” and also shared “First Day Out” prior to that, which was a freestyle over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” The video has since achieved 72 million views on Youtube and the track was eventually reissued as an official remix called “Beat Box 4.” Back in January of last year, he dropped “Picture Me Grapin” with a video paying homage to Tupac Shakur. The visual was released at 11:11 AM on January 22, playing into Choppa’s fascination with numerology.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new music video for “Trap Phone” down below.

