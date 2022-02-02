Last Friday (Jan. 26), NLE Choppa officially released his new Me Vs. Me mixtape in full. The project is equipped with 16 records and includes some dope features from Young Thug, Polo G, and G Herbo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from the project like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.”

Just a few days ago, NLE stopped by Hot 97 to drop a freestyle for Funk Flex. He decided he’s not quite done yet. He continues his run this week and has made an appearance on DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible’s L.A. Leakers radio show, where he decided to bless listeners with a barrage of freestyles over some top tier instrumentals:

I got a bad bitch out the D, I got a hood bitch out the Chi/ One of ’em stay on Royal Oak, one of ’em live off King Drive, one of ’em like to bump Ginuwine/

In addition to fan favorites such as “Jumpin” featuring Polo G, the project kicks off with the sixth installment of his now-legendary “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 6.” Elsewhere, he leans into a slimy and slick melody on “Push It” featuring Young Thug, while “Chicago To Memphis” featuring G Herbo unites two distinct regions.

Over the summer, NLE shared the introspective “Letter to My Daughter” and also shared “First Day Out” prior to that, which was a freestyle over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” The video has since achieved 72 million views on Youtube and the track was eventually reissued as an official remix called “Beat Box 4.” Back in January of last year, he dropped “Picture Me Grapin” with a video paying homage to Tupac Shakur. The visual was released at 11:11 AM on January 22, playing into Choppa’s fascination with numerology.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new L.A. Leakers freestyle down below.