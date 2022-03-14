Last month, White $osa unleashed his Brain Injury project, which was equipped with 18 tracks and no features. He decided he’s taking no breaks in between as he revs his engine back up again to drop more music for his fans already. This month, NLE Choppa slid in with an assist for White $osa’s latest collaboration track. Titled “Off The Rip,” the new single sees the two spitters trading some bars over the bass-heavy beat by Fire On Black:

If you know me I dont stress bout no money, been havin’ shit just bein’ honest/ Now I be rappin turnt nothin’ to somethin’ and even got a broad she got ass like a pumpkin/ Know when she twerk its gon bounce like a bunny, walk in yo party and get that bitch jumpin’/ Count up them racks and just watch how I thumb it, bitch im the shit ain no need for a plumber

Bitch shit off the rip, make the boy rest in peace/ If he don’t grip him , it’s wholla killer’s in here, Uber to the party but the opps got earlier/ Body benz get him zip, slime on a opp, shooter call it shake attack

In terms of what NLE Choppa has been up to on the music front, he recently dropped off his latest project Me vs. Me at the top of 2022. The project included 16 tracks and additional features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from Me vs. Me like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.” Since then, the Memphis talent dropped off visuals from Me vs. Me for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.”

Be sure to press play on the official “Off The Rip” by White $osa and NLE Choppa down below.