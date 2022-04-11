NLE Choppa recently dropped off his latest project Me vs. Me at the top of 2022, and he has already made his swift return with separate offerings like “The Gender Reveal Song,” “Yak Flow,” and now “Sleazy Flow Freestyle.” The newly unveiled track arrived paired with a WaterWippinEvan-directed visual that opens up with Choppa pulling up on someone, but then proceed to get lit with his crew all around town as he delivers his hard-hitting flow:

Ayy, might as well put the chalk down, it’s a walk down he ain’t gettin’ away (He ain’t gettin’ away) turned into a hawk down ’cause he ran, but landed on his face (Landed on his face) and my choppa clean up on aisle Trey, this a dirty Drac’ (Brr, brr, brr)/ Bullets touch ’em up like Patty Cake, beat his chest like a ape (Come here) All I heard was “Hold up, wait” and then I lined him like a tape

Next time that he wake up gon’ be at his wake, that’s on his grave (That’s on his grave) slide to his funeral, hit 13 in 30, McGrady (Brr, brr, brr)/ I bе fuckin’ on Keisha ’cause she lovе to set n***as up, she be givin’ me the drops and she don’t leave a drop of nut

The aforementioned Me vs Me project included 16 tracks and additional features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from Me vs. Me like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.” Since then, the Memphis talent dropped off visuals from Me vs. Me for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me followed 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta, which saw features from Mulatto, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Chief Keef.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “Sleazy Flow Freestyle” music video down below.