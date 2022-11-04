Photo: Video screenshot from NLE Choppa’s “Ice Spice”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.04.2022

Earlier this week saw NLE Choppa celebrating his 20th birthday. Today (Nov. 4), he decided to gift his fans with a new single titled “Ice Spice,” a Tay Keith-produced banger that gives listeners an update on the Memphis star’s current life while referencing a certain Bronx newcomer:

“Woah, roll up one, trap doin’ numbers, it jump, jump, jump, no, don’t throw my gun, get out the car, run Forest, run, run, oh, these n**gas my sons, deadbeat to ’em, I ain’t got no funds, bad b**ch look like Ice Spice, she eatin’ d**k, she the real munch, bad a** b**ch wit’ a whole lotta a**, whole lotta cash, that’s my type, all eyes on me, can’t talk to the h**, C Grape go get her, he know what I like, I don’t do chicken, might pay for the p**sy, don’t let me know the price…”

The accompanying clip for “Ice Spice” comes courtesy of Water Wippin Evan and functions as a day in the life for Choppa. Viewers can catch him getting busy in the studio, taking in a basketball game, hitting the strip club with his crew, and much more.

“Ice Spice” follows a string of well-received drops from the self-proclaimed Top Shotta, including “Yak Flow,” “Slut Me Out,” “Set Up Story Part 1,” “Apart From You,” “In The UK,” “Little Miss,” and “Do It Again” with 2rare. Choppa has also contributed to a wealth of other tracks in that same timeframe for the likes of OMB Peezy, DDG, and Macklemore. His last full-length body of work, Me vs. Me, made landfall back in January with 16 hard-hitting cuts and assists from Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Young Thug, and Polo G. Given the current output, it wouldn’t be a surprise if an official follow-up was on the horizon. Press play on “Ice Spice” below.

