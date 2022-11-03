Photo: Video screenshot from Macklemore’s “FAITHFUL”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.03.2022

It’s been five years since Macklemore released his sophomore solo LP, Gemini, which contained 16 songs and additional assists from Skylar Grey, Lil Yachty, Offset, Kesha, and more. Since then, the Seattle talent continued to release loose cuts and freestyles like “Shadow,” “It’s Christmas Time,” “I felt like rapping…,” “Trump’s Over Freestyle,” “Next Year,” “CHANT,” and “MANIC.” He’s also contributed to quality drops from his peers, including Rudimental’s “These Days,” Martin Garrix’s “Summer Days,” and Ciara’s “I Love Myself.”

Last week, Macklemore dropped off a new single titled “FAITHFUL,” a Budo-produced offering that features Memphis star NLE Choppa. The powerful number is centered around the “Glorious” rapper’s ongoing battles with mental health and addiction:

“They say a day clean is a day won, but I’m holdin’ on, prayin’ to a god abandoned, zonin’ on the couch, starin’ at my daughters, know there’s a pill in this house that I’m obssessin’ about poppin’, reservations talkin’, the push and pull of the conscience, should probably pick up the phone and call my sponsor, but don’t wanna…”

“FAITHFUL” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of John C. Peterson. The clip begins with Macklemore driving up to and entering a cabin as a presumed demon accosts him inside. Choppa shows up at a diner for his performance while various shots of eerie imagery appear throughout.

In an Instagram post, Macklemore further explained the meaning behind the song:

“I wrote ‘FAITHFUL’ after a 2020 relapse that brought me back to a familiar darkness I naively thought I had escaped. As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be.”

Press play on “FAITHFUL” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Macklemore
Music Videos
NLE Choppa

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books

NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' "P-Valley," and more fun TV and movie releases

In an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re talking the excitement for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
View More