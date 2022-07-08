Currently, NLE Choppa is in the midst of a European tour. During a visit to London, the Memphis star decided to liberate a new single titled “In The UK,” which sees Choppa delivering bars over drill production courtesy of Maru and Diito:

“I’m in the UK, no blicky, but the knife on me if shit get sticky, yeah, still slide if it’s risky, put the dick on the Glock, leave him pissy, cut to the face, buck fifty, one to the neck, give lil’ bruv hickeys, run away, do him like Ricky, run shit down, better run away quickly, tap in when I’m in your city, I’m a top boy, tell ’em get up with me, yeah, anywhere, any day, ándale, I’ma have me about a few killers with me, yeah…”

Courtesy of Yomz Motionz comes a matching video for “In The UK,” complete with shots of NLE Choppa hitting up different locations throughout The Old Smoke. He can be spotted on the back of a double decker bus, in a parking lot with his crew, and nearby what looks like Westfield Stratford City.

Back in January, Choppa liberated the 16-song body of work Me vs. Me, complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Prior to that, he released his official debut LP Top Shotta and sophomore mixtape From Dark To Light in 2020.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Choppa paid a visit to “The Breakfast Club” in support of Me vs. Me. It was during this interview when he opened up about his mental health and battles with depression:

“Honestly, it was just a feeling internally I was feeling. Just seeking some type of peace, some type of love that I felt like I wasn’t getting through the industry … And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with.”

Check out “In The UK” below.