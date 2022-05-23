It’s only been months since NLE Choppa unveiled his latest body of work Me Vs. Me, which contains 16 songs and additional appearances from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he delivered some notable loose cuts, including “The Gender Reveal Song,” “Yak Flow,” “Sleazy Flow Freestyle,” and “Slut Me Out.”

Over the weekend, the Memphis star returned with a new banger titled “Set Up Story, Pt. 1.” Produced by SleazyFlow, the hard-hitting cut sees Choppa getting all the way in his storytelling bag, rapping about a situation with a woman at a party that soon turns negative:

“They sip a lil’ crown, they get a lil’ horny, I think that they ready to fuck, so I get in my head ’bout all of my strokes, about how I’m gon’ pipe this bitch up, you know that I got my Magnum, that is not a problem, we do not have them troubles, when she come in my room, I turn on that Marvin Gaye, so I know I’ma fuck, man, hold up, I can’t believe this bitch, lookin’ at your phone, you sent the drops, betrayed or just defeated me…”

Courtesy of Housepartii and NLE Choppa himself comes a matching visual that brings “Set Up Story, Pt. 1” to life. Viewers can see Choppa getting into some debauchery before throwing a function in his residence — after taking a girl to his bedroom, he finds himself getting into defense mode following the song’s aforementioned realization.

In related news, Choppa met a 61-year-old superfan of his during a recent tour stop. As seen on social media, said fan could be seen rapping his songs word-for-word, much to his amazement:

“I Just Met One Of My Favorite Fans Ever On Tour. She’s Fasho Invited To The Cookout. She’s 61 And Knows Every Song Word For Word Much Love For Her. Thank you beautiful soul.”

Check out both “Set Up Story, Pt. 1” and NLE Choppa‘s aforementioned superfan below.