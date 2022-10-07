Photo: “Do It Again” cover artwor
By Regina Cho
  /  10.07.2022

Currently, NLE Choppa is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project. The Memphis-bred talent has treated fans with plenty of previews within the last few weeks like “Little Miss,” “In The UK,” and “Yak Flow.” Today (Oct. 7), he returns with his latest offering, a dance floor-ready track titled “Do It Again” featuring Philadelphia’s very own 2Rare. In the accompanying video, the two throw a neighborhood party with plenty of energetic choreography as Choppa sets the tone with his energetic flow:

Lіl’ bаbу, уоu асt lіkе уоu knоw уоu wаѕ wrоng, you lyin’, wаtсh уо’ tоnе/ І’m tоо fіnе tо bе ѕо аlоnе, thаt’ѕ mу kіnd, hе іѕ а сlоnе/ І’mа gеt mоnеу nо mаttеr thе соѕt hаvіn’ ѕоmе wаtеr, І’m hаvіn’ ѕоmе/ Gоt thаt dоре d**k, thаt’ѕ уо’ lоѕѕ, hе іѕ а wоrkеr аnd І аm а bоѕѕ/ Lіl’ bаbу, уоu асt lіkе уоu knоw уоu wаѕ wrоng, you lyin’, wаtсh уо’ tоnе/ 

Back in January, Choppa liberated the 16-song body of work Me vs. Me, complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals for his fans to enjoy for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up for 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as the full-length project Top Shotta.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Choppa delved deep and opened up about what he has been going through this past year. “I was at my lowest,” he said. “To the point where I felt like suicide was in consideration. Once you get that low, that’s when you the most dangerous, because if you don’t care about yourself, you don’t care about s**t around you.”

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new single “Do It Again” down below.

