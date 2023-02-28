On Friday (Feb. 24), Russ Millions blessed his fans with his new mixtape One Of A Kind, a 17-song effort with additional features from French Montana, Krept & Konan, DreamDoll, A1 x J1, Buni, Ivorian Doll, and more. The project was led by a slew of viral singles, including “6:30,” “Talk To Me Nice,” “Backseat,” and its title track.

Just prior to One Of A Kind‘s arrival, Russ liberated a visual for “Dancer,” a collaboration alongside Albanian talent Noizy and Italian rappers RondoDaSosa and Capo Plaza. Produced by Royem T, the international offering continues Russ’ penchant for mixing dance vibes with some of the hardest drill to date.

“Dot’s too long, I’m choppin’ it, G Locks feel good, I’m bussin’ it, deep in your girl’s p**-p**, I’m pumpin’ it, sweet ones wanna queue my company, she’s in your head, but she’s in my bed, not my ting, but I’m still pipin’, pipin’, slide in, push my wood right in… ooh, she move like a dancer…”

As with previous videos, the TV Toxic-directed clip for “Dancer” is nothing short of high-energy. Viewers can see the artists breaking out their finest moves, both in the nightclub and on the streets.

Back in 2021, Russ teamed up with Tion Wayne for “Body,” a single that landed on charts and scored a wealth of plaques worldwide. The Gotcha-backed offering has also spawned notable remixes with the likes of Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Bugzy Malone, ArrDee, Murda, and more. Since then, the Lewisham star has appeared on notable drops like Da Beatfreakz’s “Money Calling,” Ayo Beatz and Clean Bandit’s “Drive (Remix),” Jnr Choi’s “TO THE MOON (Drill Remix),” and Cat Burns’ “Go (Remix).” Press play on both Russ Millions’ One Of A Kind album and his “Dancer” video with Noizy, RondoDaSosa, and Capo Plaza below.