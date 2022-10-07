Tyga’s forthcoming project is expected to make landfall very soon. In the meantime, the California-bred hitmaker has treated fans with plenty of previews like “Freaky Deaky” with Doja Cat — which received an RIAA Gold certification — “Sunshine” featuring Jhene Aiko and late Pop Smoke, and “Fantastic.” Today (Oct. 6), the “Splash” rapper returned with his latest single, a party-ready anthem titled “Booty Dancer.” In the accompanying visual, Tyga turns a circus into a club as he delivers his lyrics about his rockstar lifestyle:

Ay, twenty bad b**ches in the mansion (mansion), got some b**ches in the Uber, they just landed (landed)/ It’s my lifestyle, n***a, I ain’t plan it (nope), ain’t no b**ch in this planet that I can’t get (none)/ Money on my mind, I got the bandwidth (HAH), they gon’ show respect, ’cause I demand it (I demand it)/ She don’t speak English, only Spanish (S), sex language, I got advantage/ Hop in that a**, bussin’ out the bag (buss), tryna f**k with her, better have cash

Tyga’s last body of work was 2019’s Legendary, which originally came with 14 tracks and features from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset. The project boasted the Offset-assisted “Taste,” a smash hit that earned Tyga a top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 200 and a seven-times Platinum certification in the United States. Soon afterwards, Tyga wound up adding on nine songs to form its deluxe edition and tapped in with Starrah, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, Blueface, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid for assists.

Be sure to press play on Tyga’s brand new music video for “Booty Dancer” down below.