Within the last few weeks, Tyga has been steadily making his way onto people’s radars with singles like “Ay Caramba” and “Sunshine” featuring Jhene Aiko and the late Pop Smoke. Today (Sept. 2), the West Coast star returns to add onto his momentum with “Fantastic” his latest track that serves to bring his “T-Raww” style back. On the song, he delivers his signature flow that his fans know and love over a bouncy beat:

Humpin’ and pumpin’ I cum on her tongue, I let her have fun, yeah/ I don’t give her time rather be with my son, yeah/ She my lil stink, f**ck em for hours, I’m off the, sippin my drink, fingers in her p**sy, big pinky ring/ Poppin out the plastic, stretch like elastic, just took it and I’m feelin’ fantastic

Tyga’s last body of work was 2019’s Legendary, which originally came with 14 tracks and features from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset. The project boasted the Offset-assisted “Taste,” a runaway hit that earned Tyga a top ten entry on the Billboard Hot 200 and a seven-times Platinum certification in the United States. Soon afterwards, Tyga wound up adding on nine songs to form its deluxe edition and tapped in with Starrah, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, Blueface, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid for assists.

Since then, Tyga joined forces with DJ Drama on their collaborative Well Done Fever mixtape in 2020. Outside of his own music, he has been booked and busy providing features on songs like Saweetie’s “Birthday,” Lil Tjay‘s “Move,” Iggy Azalea’s “Sip It,” YG and Mozzy’s “Toot It Up,” Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” and Shenseea’s “Target.”

Be sure to press play on Tyga’s brand new “Fantastic” single down below.