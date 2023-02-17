Back in July 2022, Flo Milli dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”

Today (Feb. 17), the Alabama-born talent returns with her brand new “Nasty Girl” single and its accompanying video. The song is a close follow-up to her remix for “Conceited” featuring Maiya The Don and Lola Brooke from last month. On the new offering, Flo spits about taking control:

“I make him do what I want but he like it when I take over/ If he younger than me, he a sugar baby, I can’t f**k with that boy ’til he older (No)/ In love with the cat, give him Doja (Give him that), ride the d**k like roller coaster, ooh/ He can’t get enough of me, I’m a mood, I can’t teach a b**ch how we up, it’s smooth”

The 23-year-old artist also wrapped up her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour” in November of 2022, which featured Monaleo as her opening act. Outside of her own releases, the “In The Party” rapper can be heard on recent collaborations like “Maneuver” by Lakesha, “Snatched (Remix)” by Big Boss Vette, “Asthma Pump” by Tay Money, and more.

In a recent interview with Elle, Flo explained why it was a priority to show off her versatility with her most recent project. “My fans don’t realize I pay attention to the feedback, what’s being said, what they want. I made it my mission to make it a different project because I wanted to kind of take my fans on a roller coaster and show them different sides of my personality,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new “Nasty Girl” video and track below.