Flo Milli is officially heading out on the road. The Alabama-bred rapper announced yesterday (Sept. 6) that she will be hitting the road for her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour,” and Monaleo is coming along for the ride as her opening act. The tour is in partnership with Monster Energy, who also sent Latto out on her first national tour last year with her supporting acts Kali and Saucy Santana.

“I’ve teamed up with @monsterenergy @outbreakpresents for my first headlining tour,” Flo Milli wrote on Instagram. “@themonaleo you ready? ‘Cause GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN. It’s gonna be a party every night, and I can’t wait to perform these new songs for everybody!”

Back in July, Flo Milli surprise-dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”

Be sure to take a look at all the official tour dates for Flo Milli’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour” with Monaleo down below.

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

10/21 — Washington D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

10/25 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/28 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

10/31 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/1 — Chicago @ Avondale Music Hall

11/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/4 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

11/5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)

11/7 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/8 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/11 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11/15 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre