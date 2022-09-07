Flo Milli is officially heading out on the road. The Alabama-bred rapper announced yesterday (Sept. 6) that she will be hitting the road for her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour,” and Monaleo is coming along for the ride as her opening act. The tour is in partnership with Monster Energy, who also sent Latto out on her first national tour last year with her supporting acts Kali and Saucy Santana.
“I’ve teamed up with @monsterenergy @outbreakpresents for my first headlining tour,” Flo Milli wrote on Instagram. “@themonaleo you ready? ‘Cause GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN. It’s gonna be a party every night, and I can’t wait to perform these new songs for everybody!”
Back in July, Flo Milli surprise-dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”
Be sure to take a look at all the official tour dates for Flo Milli’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour” with Monaleo down below.
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/21 — Washington D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/28 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
10/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
10/31 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
11/1 — Chicago @ Avondale Music Hall
11/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
11/4 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
11/5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)
11/7 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/8 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
11/11 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
11/15 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre