Back in July, Flo Milli surprise-dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and even a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Paired with the drop was with her official music video for “No Face.”

Today (Aug. 23), the Alabama-bred rapper returns with another visual from the project, this time for “Big Steppa.” The new Amber Park-directed clip brings the braggadocious bars to life as Flo oozes confidence in every scene:

Whole fit dipped in Margiela, n***a, this p**sy got levels, b**ch, I’m pressure/ Christians on, dancin’ with the devil, red hot lips, no pepper, I’m a big stepper, yo’ b**ch can’t do better/ Watch me, it just upset her, b**ch, could never, Christians on, dancin’ with the devil, red hot lips, no pepper, I’m a big stepper/ I’m a big, big stepper (Uh), big, big stepper, big stepper, I’m a big, big stepper, big, big stepper, big stepper

Real boss b**ch, don’t give a f**k, wanna keep your n***a? Learn how to suck/ Came in a Lamb’, left in a truck, b**ch, I’m a combo, titties and a butt/ You got that regular, my s**t deluxe, I came with extra, you just a dub

You Still Here, Ho ? is a follow-up to Flo Milli’s 2020 mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, which contained 12 cuts and boasted well-received standouts like “Beef FloMix,” “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That B**ch,” and “Weak.” Since then, she kept her momentum strong with singles like “Roaring 20s,” “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer),” “Ice Baby,” and “Blast Off,” the last of which appeared on the soundtrack to the Netflix film Bruised.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new music video for “Big Steppa” down below.