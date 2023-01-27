Back in July 2022, Flo Milli surprise-dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho? The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”

Today (Jan. 27), the Alabama-born talent returns to share the official remix of “Conceited,” a viral fan-favorite from You Still Here, Ho? For the upgraded version, she tapped in with Maiya The Don and Lola Brooke, two New York natives who are both heating up the city’s music scene. On the track, Flo sets the tone with her braggadocios flow:

“Feelin’ myself, I’m conceited (Huh), feelin’ myself, I’m conceited (Flo Milli s**t)/ You never dated a chocolate b**ch (Pretty), you want a model b**ch off of the internet (Internet)/ All that ki-ki-ki’n’, I ain’t into that, all my mini-me’s, I invented that, facts/ Long-a** weave flow down my back (40 inch), I want a pitcher wit’ a baseball bat (Swing)”

In related news, Flo just recently wrapped up her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour,” which saw Monaleo as her opening act. Outside of her own releases, the “In The Party” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Maneuver” by Lakesha, “Snatched (Remix)” by Big Boss Vette, “Asthma Pump” by Tay Money, and more.

Meanwhile, Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don are both enjoying the success of their breakout year they had in 2022. Brooke made her presence known with “Don’t Play With It” while Maiya’s “Telfy” took over social media by a storm.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new remix of “Conceited” featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya The Don down below.