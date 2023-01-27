Photo: Screenshot from Russ Millions’ “Detty” video
By Jon Powell
  /  01.27.2023

Next month, Russ Millions will unveil his long-awaited project One Of A Kind, which will contain 17 songs and additional features from Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Capo Plaza, Noizy, Rondodasosa, YV, and Buni. Yesterday (Jan. 26), the South London star delivered a new visual from the forthcoming effort for “Detty,” a Jaygo Beats-produced offering full of bars about trysts with women, street life, and more:

“Blockboy, DOA, dump on any, how many girls have I chopped? How many? Cook, now mate just spill like Henny, legs, legs get jelly, push wood in her belly, stick, gun ‘pon hip, tell the paigons dem it’s lit, like my females nice and thick, sweet one, let me kiss those lips, J Rose tryna purchase sticks, who’s that? Ayy, spin that whip, get the drop, mans takin’ trips, dip him up or blaze that prick, gun said da-da-da and tape off strip…”

It’s been a couple of years since Russ and Tion Wayne liberated “Body,” which holds its position as one of the most successful within the UK drill subgenre. Since then, Russ has continued his forward movement through a steady stream of viral singles, including “Big Shark,” “Exciting,” “6:30,” “Backseat,” “Fall In Love,” “Talk To Me Nice,” and “Pisces.”

Press play on the visual for Russ Millions’ “Detty,” which comes courtesy of TV Toxic and shows the talent breaking out some synchronized dance moves. You can also see the full tracklisting for One Of A Kind — out Feb. 24 — below.

One Of A King tracklist:

  1. “6am in Dubai” feat. YV and Buni
  2. “Diamonds”
  3. “Dancer” feat. Capo Plaza, Noizy, and Rondodasosa
  4. “Fall in Love”
  5. “Tapped”
  6. “One Of A Kind” with A1 x J1 and French The Kid
  7. “BABA (Toma Tussi)”
  8. “Can’t Forget Me”
  9. “Salute”
  10. “Detty”
  11. “6:30”
  12. “Pisces” feat. Krept & Konan
  13. “Shawty”
  14. “Backseat”
  15. “Habibti”
  16. “Talk to Me Nice”
  17. “Wet”
