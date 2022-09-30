Yesterday (Sept. 29), Russ Millions liberated his latest single “Pisces,” a JSH and SAINT CAIRO-produced effort that features UK rap legends Krept & Konan. As expected, Russ can be heard delivering boastful, street-oriented bars over infectious drill vibes:

“I ain’t got no manners, them man yap-yap, ain’t causin’ damage, bodoom, bap-bap, watch him lose his balance, my girl’s boujee, but her man’s a savage, feisty, but I don’t mind a challenge, re-reflex, got an amazin’ talent, de-de-pump, pull and we close, can’t manage sativa, bun ‘nough weed like Wiz Khalifa, Darkoo strapped up, ready for diva, cognac, Russ ain’t into tequila, Russ been lit since Becky and Keisha, gun lean, chat dem ah chat like Tanisha, jumpy, when I’m on stage, it’s a wheel up, dot-dot, brang that ’round to Sabrina’s, MSplash make juice spill, couple litres…”

“Pisces” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Kevin Hudson, which depicts a war-torn version of London with shots of different buildings on fire. The clip also shows Russ digging a grave and mobbing heavy with his collaborators while surrounded by high-end cars. Towards the end, Konan makes his solo appearance in a helicopter over the city.

Last year, Russ teamed up with Tion Wayne for “Body,” a single that has gone on to become one of the most successful songs out of UK drill. The Gotcha-backed cut has since landed on charts around the world, spawning a variety of different remixes as a result. Since then, the South London emcee kept his momentum going with a string of well-received singles, including “Big Shark,” “Exciting” with Buni, “6:30,” “Backseat,” “Fall In Love,” and “Talk To Me Nice.” Presumably, the aforementioned loose drops will appear on Russ’ forthcoming album, said to be titled One of a Kind. Press play on Russ and Krept & Konan’s “Pisces” video below.