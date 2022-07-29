Russ Millions continues to liberate songs that are sure to see infinite spins on your nearest dance floor. This week, the South London emcee unveils “Talk To Me Nice,” which contains booming production from AkayFinessin and Sinner Beats. “Talk To Me Nice” also boasts some of Russ’ most street-oriented rhymes to date:

“Talk-talk to me nice, chat properly, got gun pon waist, it’s underneath, watch-watch a man get fried like Kentucky, make my head get hot like Tommy Lee, she want a real badman, want a jangali, gyal, jump on body like trampoline, toxic poison like a bumblebee, oi, look, boydem, we got company, anywhere the killy dem there, no problem, spot them and khalas it, Sign out, might get put in a packet, right now, man still look in the ‘matic, meanwhile, big G-lock, let ’em ‘ave it…”

“Talk To Me Nice” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Toxic. As with previous clips, viewers can catch Russ Millions and his crew breaking out the most energetic dance moves imaginable. Russ can also be spotted showing off money, jewelry, cars, and more throughout.

“Talk To Me Nice” arrives a few weeks after the viral hit “Fall In Love,” a Sebz Beats-backed offering that’s full of the same boastful subject matter:

“One of a kind make gyal get naughty, any time you’re horny, FaceTime call me, space-space-spaceship sporty, we stay saucy, ask Kettle Kids, got a million jewelry, she want a real badman with plaques, gunman, back then, I was young and tapped, roll up and smoke, leave a paigon flat, had to get mad first, never liked get back, two bells in a dots, let’s rock, fuck that, can’t lack, go shot, get chopped, headshot…”

Check out Russ Millions‘ videos for both “Talk To Me Nice” and “Fall In Love” below.