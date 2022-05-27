It’s been more than a year since Russ Millions and Tion Wayne raised the bar with their runaway hit “Body,” a Gotcha-produced effort that skyrocketed to the top of both the UK Singles chart and various charts around the world. Since the release of the platinum single, Russ has continued to raise his profile with a string of viral singles, including “Big Shark,” “Exciting,” “6:30,” “Reggae & Calypso,” “Backseat,” and “6am in Dubai,” along with some remixes and guest features throughout.

Yesterday (May 26), Russ decided to add to that with a new track titled “BABA (Toma Tussi),” which sees him continuing his penchant for rhymes about street life and his upscale lifestyle:

“Toma tussi, gasta la plata, don’t want no smoke, chat dem ah chatta, come, I’ma shoot at you, aim at your māthā, marijuana, smoke on your gassa, toma tussi, gasta la plata, don’t want no smoke, chat dem ah chatta, come, I’ma shoot at you, aim at your māthā, marijuana, smoke on your gassa … I gave her butterflies, make her feel alive, she want Russ tonight, I want love tonight, hit her right, left her hypnotised, sex aside, left her paralysed, modify, vehicle customized…”

Directed by Jay Parpworth, the accompanying clip for “BABA (Toma Tussi)” is essentially a big, day-long party, beginning with shots of Russ Millions poolside with some beautiful women at a lavish residence. He can also be seen catching vibes with his crew, hitting the water in a yacht, and more.

It’s been a couple of years since Russ released his last full-length effort One Of A Kind (Russ Hour), which came with 15 songs and additional contributions from Swarmz, Lisa Mercedez, Tion Wayne, Ms Banks, and more. 2020 also saw Russ liberating the well-received EPs Russ Hour and My Son.

Press play on “BABA (Toma Tussi)” below.