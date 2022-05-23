Back in April, BackRoad Gee made a big return with “Oh Lord,” a track that fans first got a taste of during the most recent season of “Top Boy.” Last week, he followed that with the equally hard-hitting “Under Attack,” a Jackson Romain-produced offering that is full of the energetic, street-oriented vibes that the East London emcee is well-known for:

“Tdai was the first man that I see with a shush on a whoosh, it’s confirmed when we there pon the block ’cause it’s therе in the bush, likklе man, confirm yourself, don’t come ’round here, what’s good? Likkle motherfucker came ’round here, BG shot him out his boogs, what’s understood don’t need to be said, I would have bun my man but K dot stopped me, I would of bun my man but TT stop me, still can’t forget how that youth try rob me, I gave him two from my kitchen, don’t you know self distance?”

Courtesy of Money Mike and Jay Parpworth comes a matching visual that sees BackRoad Gee in a darkly lit room, turning the music to maximum levels via some interesting equipment. Elsewhere, a woman works on vehicles in a garage while others break out some dance moves.

Last October, BackRoad Gee blessed the masses with his latest mixtape Reporting Live (From the Back of the Roads), an 18-song body of work with contributions from Jme, Lethal Bizzle, Stylo G, Stefflon Don, Pa Salieu, NSG, Ms Banks, Olamide, and more. 2021 also saw him providing features for big singles like RV’s “Moonwalk Slide,” Ghetts’ “No Mercy,” Poundz’s “Chocolate Darling,” Kwengface’s “Woosh!,” Sneakbo’s “Wag1,” Dappy’s “Antigua,” Rudimental’s “Instajets,” Chase & Status’ “Wherever I May Roam,” and the JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway The Machine collaboration “King Kong Riddim.”

Press play on BackRoad Gee‘s “Under Attack” video below.