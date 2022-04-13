Back in October, BackRoad Gee graced the world with his latest body of work Reporting Live (From the Back of the Roads), which came with 18 tracks and additional contributions from Lethal Bizzle, Jme, Stylo G, Stefflon Don, Pa Salieu, NSG, Ms Banks, Olamide, and more. Interestingly enough, the same day of that project’s release also saw the East London talent collaborating alongside JAY-Z, Jadakiss, and Conway the Machine on the Jeymes Samuel-produced “King Kong Riddim,” a standout cut from the well-received film The Harder They Fall.

Last week, Gee returned with a new single titled “Oh Lord,” a hard-hitting drill track that was initially teased during the latest season of the Netflix series “Top Boy.” The Retaliate, BabyBoi, and Sykes Beats-backed drill offering sees the rapper delivering some of his most aggressive bars to date:

“In the middle of the day in the middle of the night, we go rise that ting we go make it bite, situation gets fizzy like the coke and the spirit, you don’t want to get X in the night, vroom, skrrr on the yang yang rise that bite them, we go send the dawgs we go rise upon them, my family, my genna, my killy, my wop, you know i got you dawg till the die, rise that one and fill it again then we circle back to the ends…”

In addition to his own work, BackRoad Gee has found himself becoming a hot commodity as a feature. Over the past couples of years (and in addition to the aforementioned “King Kong Riddim“), fans have seen him contribute to songs like D Double E’s “Tell Me A Ting (Remix),” Rudimental’s “Instajets,” Chase & Status’ “Wherever I May Roam,” Sneakbo’s “Wag1,” Ghetts’ “No Mercy,” Dappy’s “Antigua,” NSG’s “After OT Bop,” and RV’s “Moonwalk Slide.”

Press play on BackRoad Gee‘s “Oh Lord” below. Hopefully, there is plenty more music — and maybe even an official album — somewhere on the horizon.