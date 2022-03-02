It’s been about three years since we last saw Dushane and Sully in the critically acclaimed crima drama “Top Boy,” which was created by Irish author and screenwriter Ronan Bennett back in 2011. Having already completed two series on the British network Channel 4, current executive producers like Maverick Carter and Aubrey “Drake” Graham managed to revive the show on Netflix, touting its third series return as its first official season (fans can check out the aforementioned two on Netflix under the title “Top Boy: Summerhouse”).

This week, Ashley Walters’ Dushane and Kane “Kano” Robinson‘s Sully mark their official return in a newly released trailer for its second season, along with other popular stars like Micheal Ward, Jasmine Jobson, and Simbiatu “Little Simz” Ajikawo. Newcomers this go ’round include Saffron Hocking, Adwoa Aboah, Erin Kellyman, and Natalie “NoLay” Athanasiou — the last of whom made a guest appearance during series two.

Back in 2015, Walters — additionally known by core fans as So Solid Crew’s Asher D — first revealed in an interview with Not For The Radio that Drake was a fan of “Top Boy,” and was looking to assist in its survival after it was dropped by Channel 4:

“Drake thought it was proper … This was via text. I was speaking to Future mainly, Drake’s manager. We were going back and forth. And we were like, ‘Put a deal on the table.’ Eventually they got in contact and asked, ‘What’s happening with series three?’ I told them Channel 4 had cancelled it. They said, ‘That’s sad, but we’re going to do something about it.’ Furthermore, Drake was like, ‘You need to break America.’ He wanted to help.”

Fast-forward to the Netflix premiere, and it’s become clear that — as Drake confirmed himself — that the decision was a great one, to say the least. Perhaps the Canadian icon will soon make an appearance on the show as well.

Check out the full trailer below. “Top Boy” is back Mar. 18.