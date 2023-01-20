It’s been four years since Krept & Konan released their sophomore LP, Revenge Is Sweet, a 13-song body of work with features from Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy, Wizkid, MoStack, D-Block Europe, the late Cadet, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the Official Albums chart and earned a silver certification. Since then, the South London duo kept their fans fed with their No More Social Distancing EP along with loose drops and collaborations like “Greazy,” “Self-Obsessed” with Da Beatfreakz, “However Do You Want It” with Swarmz, “Trials and Tribulations” with Yungen, “Pisces” with Russ Millions, and “Who Wanna” with K-Trap. They also repped their country alongside M1llionz, S1lva, and Morrisson on the UEFA EURO 2020 anthem, “Olé (We Are England).”

Yesterday (Jan. 19), Krept & Konan kickstarted a new album campaign with “Dat Way,” which sees them reuniting with Abra Cadabra over drill production courtesy of Parked Up and Nav Michael. Abra provides an infectious hook while the legendary group deliver some of their hardest, most boastful bars to date:

“Sting set wrapped, I stay strapped for the chaos, you know how much flex is taped off? Amazon us, Jeff Bezos, man was runnin’ in cribs, likе, ‘Who’s the shotter?’ You would think that he’s from Naij, thе way he was shoutin’, ‘You robber,’ as we ran off with belongings, black Dunks like Insta logins, bro still in the trap tryna get rid of brown like Katie Hopkins, had that boy there run so fast, made them boy there zoom, now it’s a conference, bro got bodies on the conscious, million pound for my daughter, you ain’t got more money than Nala…”

Press play on Krept & Konan‘s “Dat Way” video below, which shows them mobbing heavy throughout their old stomping grounds while Abra Cadabra raps the chorus in a room full of monitors.