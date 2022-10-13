Earlier this month, Albania star Noizy connected with Italy’s own Capo Plaza for the new single “Big Budz,” a Rvchet and Term-produced offering that features an assist from London veterans Krept & Konan. The track sees all parties delivering some of their hardest bars to date:

“No dust, no dust, a mi get crash, gyal, it just lost, sun a go touch, mi heard this a**, but that’s something that I won’t discuss, won’t discuss, you know man ready for the madness, you know that the mandem active, my young n**ga had no practice, I likе dat gyal, she attractive, my young killy-killy very frightеning, Big Sett K like a viking, you see you have, that’s my right queen, you see that buff gyal, that’s my ting, my ting, my ting, the p**sy set good so we climbing, my n**gas still hood so they riding…”

Directed by Snatchy, the accompanying clip for “Big Budz” begins with a shot of Noizy in the midst of a heavy operation with his team moving a truckload of product to a cargo ship. Capo appears in an auto body shop while Krept & Konan perform their rhymes from unknown locations. At one point, Krept pays tribute to his cousin and fellow rap peer Cadet, who tragically lost his life back in 2019.

Currently, Noizy is said to be working on his forthcoming LP ALPHA, which is expected to contain previously released cuts like “Alles Gut” with Dardan and Jugglerz, “Te Lagja” with Lil Koli and Varrosi, and “Tunde.” Meanwhile, Capo’s latest effort, Hustle Mixtape, made landfall in June with 12 songs and contributions from Russ Millions, Gazo, Koba LaD, and Leto. Krept & Konan’s most recent body of work, the sophomore album Revenge Is Sweet, was liberated in 2019. Press play on the collaborators’ visual for “Big Budz” below.