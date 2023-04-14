Photo: Cover art for NLE Choppa’s ‘Cottonwood 2’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Today (April 14), NLE Choppa has officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019. The 22-track project was led by previews like “S**t Me Out, “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne. On the track, the Memphis talent channels his inner Weezy energy by referencing the infamous “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” hook:

“Don’t be worried ’bout what we be doin’, what we doin’? Makin’ money/ What they doin’? Hatin’ on us, if they want it, take it from it/ What them other n**gas doin’? I don’t know ’cause I don’t stalk ’em/ Mind my business, on my mama, f**k a n**ga” how I’m comin’/ Big booty b**ch, made her back her a** up (Back her a** up), shots out the switch, made him bag his man up”

The “Walk Em Down” emcee’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more. In additional news, he also participated in a panel and performance at the Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools festival back in February.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new Cottonwood 2 album down below.

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Nicki Minaj sends Twitter into recovery mode after major announcements with Ice Spice on “Queen Radio”

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk will donate royalties from new song "Bedtime" to charity

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023
