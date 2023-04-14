Today (April 14), NLE Choppa has officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, which is the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019. The 22-track project was led by previews like “S**t Me Out, “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne. On the track, the Memphis talent channels his inner Weezy energy by referencing the infamous “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” hook:

“Don’t be worried ’bout what we be doin’, what we doin’? Makin’ money/ What they doin’? Hatin’ on us, if they want it, take it from it/ What them other n**gas doin’? I don’t know ’cause I don’t stalk ’em/ Mind my business, on my mama, f**k a n**ga” how I’m comin’/ Big booty b**ch, made her back her a** up (Back her a** up), shots out the switch, made him bag his man up”

The “Walk Em Down” emcee’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more. In additional news, he also participated in a panel and performance at the Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools festival back in February.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new Cottonwood 2 album down below.