Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B is living her “Best Life” in Europe as she enjoys Paris Fashion Week. The mother of two took some time to take in the sights overseas and turn heads while doing so.

The 30-year-old continues to show us that she’s “Up,” and today (July 3), the New York native shared some fashionable snaps on social media. “Polished! Beautiful show!” she wrote of a Schiaparelli Fashion Week event. In the photos, she wore a fitted, floor-length custom haute couture black dress and headpiece with gold embellishments and accessories. The brand also uploaded a video of the “I Like It” artist and captioned it, “Cardi Couture.”

According to Billboard, Cardi B’s love for high fashion has been seen in examples such as her 2020 ad campaign for luxury brand Balenciaga when she became the spokesmodel for their winter collection. Also that year, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker (and her “bloody shoes”) were recognized when Christian Louboutin presented her with the Style Influencer of the Year trophy at the FN Achievement Awards. She was the first rapper to receive the honor. “I’ve always been into fashion. Back then, I couldn’t afford what I wanted, now I can. It’s easier, and I have more connections with brands. I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’m just going to take it and love it because it’s fashion. It’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different. I get bored, so that’s when me and my stylist, we get creative and come up with something new and amazing,” she said at the time of her nomination.

In addition to Cardi, Schiaparelli has designed for some of today’s top entertainers. The fashion powerhouse is behind Beyoncé’s 2022 gold dress worn on the cover of British Vogue. They also styled Naomi Campbell in a “fully embroidered stretch silk georgette” that featured “chiclet-shaped molded leather metal sequins” and “glass nipple piercings” for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Another jaw-dropping look that set social media ablaze was Doja Cat’s red bedazzled look that covered every inch of her body, including her eyelids, and took “30,000 Swarovski crystals” to make.

See more stars in Schiaparelli below!

