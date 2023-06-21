If you’ve been on social media within the last 24 hours, there’s a high chance you’ve seen the long list of celebs in attendance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show last night (June 20). The event was Pharrell Williams’ debut as the brand’s creative director.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rowland were just some of the big names showing support for the Paris Fashion Week show. As reported by REVOLT, Pharrell stepped in as creative director for the men’s line after Virgil Abloh passed away from cancer in November 2021. Prior to his death, he famously worked with the brand.

Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams from the Pont Neuf in Paris. #LVMenSS24 https://t.co/L1lvLgYkft — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 20, 2023

“It’s crazy because you can see a photo of myself with [Kanye West] and Virgil wearing the sunglasses, so it’s like all of this serendipitous connection. Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen. [Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari] saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day,” Pharrell said in an interview published on Monday (June 19). The stars were happy to be there to celebrate the moment. Today (June 21), Tina Lawson uploaded a video of “Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé totally in synchin’ [in] Paris.” The two former Destiny’s Child members happily danced together at the event.

Elsewhere on social media, video surfaced of JAY-Z performing his 2013 hit “F**kwithmeyouknowigotit.” In the clip, the New York native requested that the crowd clap along but changed his mind when attendees couldn’t seem to keep the rhythm. “Y’all down here, y’all clap. Y’all do something. On beat, though. Forget the clap,” he said while shaking his head just before the beat dropped. While onstage, he and Pharrell also treated fans to their early 2000s banger “Frontin’.” Other stars who popped out included A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Willow and Jaden Smith, Coi Leray and Tyler, the Creator.