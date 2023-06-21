Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Image
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

If you’ve been on social media within the last 24 hours, there’s a high chance you’ve seen the long list of celebs in attendance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show last night (June 20). The event was Pharrell Williams’ debut as the brand’s creative director.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rowland were just some of the big names showing support for the Paris Fashion Week show. As reported by REVOLT, Pharrell stepped in as creative director for the men’s line after Virgil Abloh passed away from cancer in November 2021. Prior to his death, he famously worked with the brand.

“It’s crazy because you can see a photo of myself with [Kanye West] and Virgil wearing the sunglasses, so it’s like all of this serendipitous connection. Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen. [Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari] saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day,” Pharrell said in an interview published on Monday (June 19). The stars were happy to be there to celebrate the moment. Today (June 21), Tina Lawson uploaded a video of “Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé totally in synchin’ [in] Paris.” The two former Destiny’s Child members happily danced together at the event.

Elsewhere on social media, video surfaced of JAY-Z performing his 2013 hit “F**kwithmeyouknowigotit.” In the clip, the New York native requested that the crowd clap along but changed his mind when attendees couldn’t seem to keep the rhythm. “Y’all down here, y’all clap. Y’all do something. On beat, though. Forget the clap,” he said while shaking his head just before the beat dropped. While onstage, he and Pharrell also treated fans to their early 2000s banger “Frontin’.” Other stars who popped out included A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Willow and Jaden Smith, Coi Leray and Tyler, the Creator.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion
Pharrell
Pharrell Williams
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young Nudy and 21 Savage reunite for "Peaches & Eggplants" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Nicki Minaj is “praying” the Titanic submarine passengers “make it back to their families”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

Gunna delivers emotionally charged video for "alright"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Doe Boy heads to NYC for "RHUDE BOY" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Cardi B sounds off on stepson of submarine passenger who went missing during Titanic trip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

Little Simz drops off colorful visual for "Gorilla"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Missy Elliott opens up about her mental health battles in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Latto opens up about her third album and new music as she slays the cover of 'Cosmopolitan'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Cardi B reveals a “fun fact” about her “Bodak Yellow” music video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Young Nudy and 21 Savage reunite for "Peaches & Eggplants" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Nicki Minaj is “praying” the Titanic submarine passengers “make it back to their families”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

Gunna delivers emotionally charged video for "alright"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Doe Boy heads to NYC for "RHUDE BOY" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Cardi B sounds off on stepson of submarine passenger who went missing during Titanic trip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

Little Simz drops off colorful visual for "Gorilla"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Missy Elliott opens up about her mental health battles in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Latto opens up about her third album and new music as she slays the cover of 'Cosmopolitan'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Cardi B reveals a “fun fact” about her “Bodak Yellow” music video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More