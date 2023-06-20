Photo: Kristy Sparow/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Back in February, REVOLT reported that Pharrell Williams had been named the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, taking over a position previously held by the late Virgil Abloh. It was also announced that his first order of business would be a collection set to debut later today (June 20) as part of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

On Monday (June 19), Women’s Wear Daily published an interview with Williams, where he spoke on his newly minted role within the French fashion house. “It’s crazy because you can see a photo of myself with [Kanye West] and Virgil wearing the sunglasses, so it’s like all of this serendipitous connection,” the N.E.R.D frontman stated. “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen. [Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari] saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”

He continued, “What would you do? Right? Like, you know, you get to come in here with the world’s greatest house — dare I say, unlimited resources. I hardly ever hear ‘no,’ and when I do, it’s always for a real constructive reason, and then I’m given an opportunity to do something even bigger, even greater. This has been nothing but a gift.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Williams acknowledged the criticism that he’s faced from those who felt that other designers deserved the opportunity. “I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I also didn’t go to Juilliard either in music, and I mean, we see how that turned out,” the decorated producer said. “It’s cool. That’s a very fair observation. But neither did Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was self-taught. I mean, he’s the GOAT, right? I only aspire to express myself.”

Fans can tune into a livestream (below) of Louis Vuitton‘s Spring 2024 collection when it premieres at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.20.2023

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 14 Retro “Laney”

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.13.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” wardrobe features 41 custom Jimmy Choo shoes

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem”

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.06.2023

Teyana Taylor's Jordan collaboration has dropped and Twitter users are highly upset they missed out

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Let's talk about the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.30.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | MSCHF Gobstomper "Graylag Goose Edition"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.22.2023

NAILCON announces "Without Us" campaign for hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 "Olive"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.15.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023
